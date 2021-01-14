Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $513-521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.20 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.22-3.28 EPS.
NASDAQ PRGS traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.81. 606,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.02.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
