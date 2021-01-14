Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $513-521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.20 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.22-3.28 EPS.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.81. 606,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

