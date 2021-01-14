Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.82 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.22-3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,819. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

