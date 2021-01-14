Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Prologis by 19.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after acquiring an additional 532,635 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

