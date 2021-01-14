ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Trading Up 0%

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) shares were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.27. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

