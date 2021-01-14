ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Position Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,619 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,858,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 852,513 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,845,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,726,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 183,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,448,888. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

