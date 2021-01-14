ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Trading 5.9% Higher

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.07 and last traded at $100.02. 140,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 107,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.87% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

