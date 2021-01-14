Protide Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PPMD) Stock Price Down 27.2%

Shares of Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMD) were down 27.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16.

Protide Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPMD)

Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes technologies and processes in the areas of clinical cell therapy, regenerative medicine, transfusion medicine, cell engineering, and transplantation in the United States and internationally. It offers serum reducers, cell culture and processing products, stem cell cryopreservatives, and stem cell and regenerative research products.

