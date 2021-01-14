Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 76.1% in December

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the December 15th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PVCT remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology, hematology, and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase Ib/II study for metastatic melanoma; Phase I study for hepatocellular carcinoma and other solid tumors metastatic to the liver; and non-clinical assessment of pediatric cancer tumor cell.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.