Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 7%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price was down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 5,883,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 1,489,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $875.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.53.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 51.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 720,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 207.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Provention Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,349,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
