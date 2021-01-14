Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 7%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price was down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 5,883,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 1,489,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $875.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 51.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 720,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 207.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Provention Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,349,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

