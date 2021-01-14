Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 33.87 and a quick ratio of 29.82.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

