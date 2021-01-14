Provident Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) Trading 11.6% Higher

Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) shares traded up 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 581,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 478,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

About Provident Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

There is no company description available for Provident Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.