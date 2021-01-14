Provoco Token (VOCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,997.63

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Provoco Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $9,997.63 and approximately $25.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Provoco Token Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

