PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/5/2021 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

1/5/2021 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

12/31/2020 – PTC Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2020 – PTC Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

12/16/2020 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – PTC Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/30/2020 – PTC Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $66.64 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,903 shares of company stock valued at $49,418,985. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

