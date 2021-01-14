PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

PEXNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTT Exploration and Production Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; the provision of petroleum technology; and the provision of petroleum products, such as natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

