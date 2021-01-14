Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.35

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 136683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

