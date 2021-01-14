Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,863. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,145,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,024,485 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $2,139,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 64.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Pure Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

