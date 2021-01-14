Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $38.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,546. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after buying an additional 3,334,630 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after buying an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after buying an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 45,054.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 500,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

