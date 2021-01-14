PWR Coin Market Cap Achieves $119,567.28 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 96.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $119,567.28 and approximately $8.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,578.03 or 1.00128912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00341091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00543233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00146197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00028345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.