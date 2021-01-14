Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Achieves Market Capitalization of $404,398.30 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $404,398.30 and $7,962.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00006480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00105476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00232787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00058452 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055593 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

