Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REXR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of REXR opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

