Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Boosted by Analyst

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.