Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for US Foods in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.28.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. FMR LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after buying an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,666,000. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,362,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

