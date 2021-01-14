Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,586 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CyrusOne by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

