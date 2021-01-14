Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

NYSE BRX opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

