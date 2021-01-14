Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE BWA opened at $40.15 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 56,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 109,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.