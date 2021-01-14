Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Zynex, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Zynex stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $515.90 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after buying an additional 412,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 176,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zynex by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zynex by 76.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

