QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.55

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,603.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. QAD had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. QAD’s payout ratio is -36.71%.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in QAD by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QAD by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in QAD by 1.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

