QANplatform Price Hits $0.0317 on Exchanges (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 80.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One QANplatform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $604,730.98 and $2,853.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

QANplatform Token Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com

Buying and Selling QANplatform

QANplatform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

