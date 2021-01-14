QASH (QASH) Tops One Day Volume of $301,499.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, QASH has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $301,499.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00370172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.78 or 0.03857337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012499 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

