Qcash Hits Market Cap of $71.38 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.38 million and $801.50 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00032004 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00105503 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00059306 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00227052 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,296.86 or 0.84238094 BTC.
Qcash Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Qcash Token Trading
Qcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.