Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, an increase of 463.0% from the December 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 216,547 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 971.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 139,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

QIWI opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.62 by $6.87. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

