Qtum Trading 4% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00007552 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $285.95 million and $507.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,074,296 coins and its circulating supply is 97,554,876 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

