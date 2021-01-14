QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.85. 10,021,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

