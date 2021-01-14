QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Trading 6.1% Higher

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.34. 124,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 107,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

QUIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 128.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.