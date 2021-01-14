QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Trading 6.1% Higher

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.34. 124,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 107,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
QUIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 128.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
