QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Tops $0.0145

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $219,757.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

