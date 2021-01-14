Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 292,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 137,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

