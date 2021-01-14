R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for R1 RCM in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 253.73, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,768 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.