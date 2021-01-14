Rally Price Up 105.5% Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 105.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.