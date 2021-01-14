Rapidz One Day Volume Hits $10,399.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $10,399.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 55.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Rapidz Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Buying and Selling Rapidz
Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.
