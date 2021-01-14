RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €484.00 ($569.41).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAA. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

RAA opened at €752.00 ($884.71) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a 50 day moving average of €735.22 and a 200-day moving average of €632.30.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

