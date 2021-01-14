RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the December 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 34,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,472.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAVE stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

