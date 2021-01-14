Raven Protocol Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $1,722.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00035101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00106755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00233194 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056193 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.