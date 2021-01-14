Ravencoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.87 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $130.20 million and $11.87 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00106842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,912,550,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

