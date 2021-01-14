Ravencoin Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $30,918.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00105663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00231476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00058205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055287 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,887,575,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

