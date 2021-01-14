Raymond James Boosts Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $12.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 3,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.16. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 270.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.