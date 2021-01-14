Raymond James Increases CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Price Target to $18.00

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAPL. TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $653.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $591.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.43 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

