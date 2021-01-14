Raymond James Raises Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $35.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $32.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 153.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Sunoco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

