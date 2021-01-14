Raymond James Raises The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $25.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. 9,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,393,726. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

