Raymond James Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,455 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the average daily volume of 388 call options.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.38. 8,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,503. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $105.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,988,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Raymond James by 512.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 537,602 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

