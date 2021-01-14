Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,376 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.